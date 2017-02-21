Lottery, track pacts discrete, ad fir...

Lottery, track pacts discrete, ad firm vows

15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has executed a five-year, $34.5 million advertising contract with the Little Rock firm of CJRW, which will keep separate the employees who work for the lottery and those who work for another client with a gambling clientele, Oaklawn Racing & Gaming, officials for the lottery and CJRW said.

Little Rock, AR

