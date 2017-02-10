Lonoke County 'Pill Mill' Case Set for March
Richard Johns, the suspended Little Rock physician charged with running a "pill mill" of fraudulent painkiller prescriptions, last week got the answer he was led to expect: The charges against him will not be dismissed by the judge and his claim that evidence was collected illegally was rejected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Children under 9 left home alone
|21 hr
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Fri
|Guest
|5
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Feb 10
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Feb 9
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Feb 9
|Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC