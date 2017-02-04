Local scientists planning Trump protest in Little Rock to coincide with Earth Day March for Science
Good story from THV11 on local scientists and activists planning a local March for Science in Little Rock set for this April. A march is planned in Washington, D.C. and other cities around the country on Earth Day, April 22 to protest the Trump administration's approach to environmental regulation, climate change, scientific research, and objective reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
