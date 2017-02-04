Local scientists planning Trump prote...

Local scientists planning Trump protest in Little Rock to coincide with Earth Day March for Science

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

Good story from THV11 on local scientists and activists planning a local March for Science in Little Rock set for this April. A march is planned in Washington, D.C. and other cities around the country on Earth Day, April 22 to protest the Trump administration's approach to environmental regulation, climate change, scientific research, and objective reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr TAAM 20,811
Diane Keisler 6 hr Marti 1
should the strap be brought back to the arkansa... Feb 3 guest 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
Don Henley concert Jan 31 Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC