Little Rock man charged in killing of father
Little Rock police Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of his father last November, according to a police report. James Daniel Sparkman of Vega Drive in Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 53-year-old father, James Danthon Sparkman, police said.
