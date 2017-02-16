Little Rock man charged in killing of...

Little Rock man charged in killing of father

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of his father last November, according to a police report. James Daniel Sparkman of Vega Drive in Little Rock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 53-year-old father, James Danthon Sparkman, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Anne 20,831
When you're not loved by a man Wed Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
are you sick of raising a kid alone Feb 10 Guest 1
Democrats are Corrupt Feb 10 Guest 5
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC