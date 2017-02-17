Little Rock man accused in road-rage shooting that killed child pleads not guilty
The Little Rock man accused of killing a child in a road-rage shooting pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in court Thursday. Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, is accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Acen Ameer King on Dec. 17 while the toddler was riding in the backseat of his grandmother's car in Little Rock.
