Little Rock man accused in road-rage

Little Rock man accused in road-rage shooting that killed child pleads not guilty

19 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Little Rock man accused of killing a child in a road-rage shooting pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in court Thursday. Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, is accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Acen Ameer King on Dec. 17 while the toddler was riding in the backseat of his grandmother's car in Little Rock.

