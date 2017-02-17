Little Rock hotel's fire alarms cause...

Little Rock hotel's fire alarms cause distress, resident's suit says

1 hr ago

The Little Rock Fire Department responded to more than 500 alarms set off in the Albert Pike Hotel in downtown Little Rock since 2015, and more than 50 percent of those calls were because of unintentional smoke detector activation. Several times a week the alarms send the city's fire engines blazing down Scott Street to the historic 10-story high rise.

