Little Rock-gunfire victim dies of injuries, police state

Wilford Banks III, 29, was shot about 5 p.m. at 4512 W. 25th St. in a residential area north of Asher Avenue, according to a police report. Witnesses told officers that Banks was in a maroon Kia Optima when a gray Toyota Camry pulled up, and someone inside the Camry started shooting at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.