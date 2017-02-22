Legislation that would give charters ...

Legislation that would give charters first right to public school buildings clears committee

Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill that would grant Arkansas charter schools the right to use public school facilities that are unused or underutilized advanced out of the Senate Education committee Wednesday on a voice vote with some dissent. "It's to prevent empty buildings from sitting and falling down while we're not using them.

