Legislation that would give charters first right to public school buildings clears committee
A bill that would grant Arkansas charter schools the right to use public school facilities that are unused or underutilized advanced out of the Senate Education committee Wednesday on a voice vote with some dissent. "It's to prevent empty buildings from sitting and falling down while we're not using them.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iP addresses can be traced
|1 hr
|Longhaul
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
