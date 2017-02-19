Kristin Allison Lewis
"It was really only when I was on the plane that it kind of hit me, and I began to cry:'Oh my gosh, I'm on my way to La Scala! This is incredible!'" - Kristin Allison Lewis "I was encouraged and supported and surrounded by so much love and nurture that I never had a doubt that I could make it. I had fear, of course, but I... The Little Rock native and University of Central Arkansas alumna has been taking Europe by storm in the signature title role of Giuseppe Verdi's tragic opera Aida .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|15 hr
|LSSLSM
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC