Judge: LR's using code to evict violates rights
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray said Tuesday that she's preparing to strike down a section of the fire code as unconstitutional in response to a legal challenge by tenants of a Little Rock apartment complex whom city officials tried to evict after discovering dangerous conditions at the property. Still pending before the judge is a decision on whether the tenants, Melody Branch and Carolyn Ford, have grounds to sue Alexander Apartments for violations of the city building code found by city inspectors.
