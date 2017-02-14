Judge: LR's using code to evict viola...

Judge: LR's using code to evict violates rights

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray said Tuesday that she's preparing to strike down a section of the fire code as unconstitutional in response to a legal challenge by tenants of a Little Rock apartment complex whom city officials tried to evict after discovering dangerous conditions at the property. Still pending before the judge is a decision on whether the tenants, Melody Branch and Carolyn Ford, have grounds to sue Alexander Apartments for violations of the city building code found by city inspectors.

