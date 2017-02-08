In Little Rock shooting case, testimo...

In Little Rock shooting case, testimony limits set for witness; suspect-ID process disputed

A Pulaski County circuit judge has restricted the potential testimony of a witness to the December 2015 shooting of a Little Rock man, after the defense argued that police had improperly influenced her to identify the gunman. The victim, Johnny Lee Murry, was twice the target of gunfire over a three-month period between December 2015 and March 2016, both times while he had been in the same area on Colonel Glenn Road.

