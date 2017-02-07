Homeless advocates urge Little Rock City Board to stop evictions of camps
Aaron Reddin of The One , who organized the effort, said the city has posted notices at four camps in the past few weeks demanding that people vacate the premises within five days. When the deadline runs out, code enforcement has in some cases thrown away people's belongings, he stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|46 min
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|8 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC