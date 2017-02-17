Hive Chef Matthew McClure Sees Opportunity in Having a Full Plate
Matthew McClure, 37, became executive chef at The Hive in the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville in July 2012 after five years as sous-chef at Ashley's at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|17 hr
|LSSLSM
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC