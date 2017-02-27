Helena-West Helena council members ch...

Helena-West Helena council members charged after not paying water bills

Read more: Arkansas Times

Helena-West Helena police have filed misdemeanor charges against two city council members related to non-payment of city water bills. KAIT in Jonesboro reports that Alderman John H. Huff Jr. and Alderman Christopher "Foe Foe" Franklin were charged with abuse of office and prohibited actions by municipal officials.

