Heather Baker Named Publisher of AY, Arkansas Money & Politics
Heather Baker, the former publisher of the auto-buying guide Drive Arkansas and several Arkansas Times publications, is the new publisher at Vowell Media in Little Rock, owned by Vicki Vowell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|45 min
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|7 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC