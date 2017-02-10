Hearing short for defendant in boy's death
Gary Eugene Holmes, the Little Rock man accused of killing a child in a road-rage shooting a week before Christmas, made his first circuit court appearance in the case Thursday. He faces charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
