Health agency socked with big verdict, Sen. Hutchinson faulted for legal work
An article in the Batesville Guard says Health Resources of Arkansa s has been ordered to pay $358,000 arising from lawsuit by a former chief executive, David Coleman , who left the mental health services agency in 2012 but says he was never paid retirement benefits he was owed. The judgment includes an unpaid retirement pay claim, an annuity, court costs and attorney fees.
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Mon
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|Mon
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Sun
|LSSLSM
|2
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
