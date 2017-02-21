Gunshots by officer fatal in LR

Little Rock police are investigating after an off-duty officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a shopping center Friday night. Officers responded about 7:49 p.m. to the Ashley Square shopping center at North Rodney Parham Road and Reservoir Road.

