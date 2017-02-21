Gunshots by officer fatal in LR
Little Rock police are investigating after an off-duty officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a shopping center Friday night. Officers responded about 7:49 p.m. to the Ashley Square shopping center at North Rodney Parham Road and Reservoir Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|courtnie Schaefer
|2 hr
|yepyep
|1
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|15 hr
|fred
|2
|Because you read every word
|Fri
|You are reading
|1
|When you are not loved by anyone
|Fri
|Laughing at kitty...
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Thu
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 23
|Longhaul
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC