Gallery: Drag show colors the night
Peyton Kross, of Little Rock, Arkansas, points to the crowd while in the character of Lady Boi on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during the Golden Gays Drag show in the Student Center. "Honestly drag has really helped me figure out who I am as a person," Kross said.
