Even some conservatives are getting the freeway message
Another verse of our favorite song here, but this time it is an article in the American Conservative about the movement to tear down urban freeways rather than rebuild or even enlarge them . The article draws heavily on a report by the Congress for the New Urbanism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
