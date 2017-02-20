Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
The stepped-up enforcement against undocumented immigrants includes this Washington Post story - immigration agent s lying in wait when a woman went to the courthouse to seek a protective order against an abusive boyfriend. The woman, a citizen of Mexico who was living in El Paso had been driven to the courthouse by a victim's advocate from the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, a shelter for victims of domestic abuse where she had been living.
