Eight more weeks of the legislature in store

16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A House resolution that zipped out of committee today envisions this legislative session being extended until a recess April 7, with a return for adjournment May 5. The legislature convened Jan. 9 for a 60-day session. Lucky us.

