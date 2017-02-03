Education Commissioner pressed on Little Rock schools plan, impact study
Community supporters and parents of three Little Rock School District campuses pressed Education Commissioner Johnny Key on Thursday about whether he plans to carry out proposed budget reductions. On the district's closure list for 2017-18 are Franklin Elementary, Woodruff Early Childhood Education Center and W.D. "Bill" Hamilton Learning Academy, according to the recommendations by Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore.
