Education Commissioner approves budget cuts for Little Rock

The state has approved budget cuts for the Little Rock School District that will close three schools and repurpose a fourth. Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key approved the cuts Thursday for the state's largest school district, which the state has taken over, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

