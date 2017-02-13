Education Commissioner approves budget cuts for Little Rock
The state has approved budget cuts for the Little Rock School District that will close three schools and repurpose a fourth. Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key approved the cuts Thursday for the state's largest school district, which the state has taken over, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
