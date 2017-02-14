Democrats resist Internet sales tax m...

Democrats resist Internet sales tax measure in fight over use of windfall

3 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

With an Amazon windfall a sure thing and the potential that pending legislation will force other Internet retailers to collect and remit state and local sales taxes on commerce in Arkansas, a fight has arisen from minority Democrats on use of that windfall. Gov. Asa Hutchinson , and pending legislation by Rep. Andy Davis of Little Rock, aim to send most or all of any new tax collections to income tax cuts.

