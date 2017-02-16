Death reported in Pulaski County jail
The Pulaski sheriff's office said a 21-year-old female county jail inmate , Trillus Smith of Little Rock, was found dead alone in her cell Wednesday. A release said there was no signs of suicide or trauma but an autopsy will be conducted.
