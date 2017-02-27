Damage reported at Illinois nursing home, Arkansas community
This photo provided by Tim Creedon shows his baseball and a hailstone that fell in the backyard of Creedon's home in Ottawa, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated the state's emergency operations center as local officials reported damage from tornados spawned by a late-winter storm system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Mon
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Mon
|spytheweb
|6
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Mimi
|1,773
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC