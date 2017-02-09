Criminal reform bill faces uphill battle in Senate committee
An omnibus bill that sponsors say would curb the rapid growth of Arkansas prisons without sacrificing public safety received a cool reception from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 136 has been in committee for weeks as Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson , chairman of the committee and lead sponsor of the bill, has been working with state prosecutors and other groups to address concerns.
