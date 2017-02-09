Criminal reform bill faces uphill bat...

Criminal reform bill faces uphill battle in Senate committee

An omnibus bill that sponsors say would curb the rapid growth of Arkansas prisons without sacrificing public safety received a cool reception from the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 136 has been in committee for weeks as Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson , chairman of the committee and lead sponsor of the bill, has been working with state prosecutors and other groups to address concerns.

