County-worker policy gets JP panel's ...

County-worker policy gets JP panel's support

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Pulaski County officials added some finishing touches to the newly revamped 60-page policy manual that applies to the county's approximately 1,250 employees. On Tuesday, the Quorum Court's agenda committee approved the updated personnel policy, which has been in the works since April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you're not loved by a man 4 hr Guest 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr guess what 20,829
Exes and Ohs 18 hr Guest 3
I have no education Tue Aeiou and sometim... 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
are you sick of raising a kid alone Feb 10 Guest 1
Democrats are Corrupt Feb 10 Guest 5
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC