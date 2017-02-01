Cotton's Little Rock office: field offices won't meet with...
By way of addendum to my last post : A staffer at Sen. Tom Cotton 's Little Rock office told a small group of constituents yesterday that Cotton offices are not allowing any constituents in "because of recent threats we have had." The staffer, from behind closed door, said that the order came from Cotton's D.C. office.
