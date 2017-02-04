Cotton apologizes to Ozark Indivisible, promises town hall this month
How's that chant go? "This is what democracy looks like." The citizens group Ozark Indivisible announced on Facebook this week that Sen. Tom Cotton personally called and pledged to hold a town hall this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
