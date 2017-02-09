Citizens opposed to DeVos nomination ...

Citizens opposed to DeVos nomination raise $9,107 to 'buy Senator Cotton's vote'

BUYING COTTON: The group presented a mock check for $8,718.00 to Cotton's staff; the total amount raised will go to four nonprofits in Cotton's name. A group of citizens held a demonstration of sorts today at Sen. Tom Cotton 's office in Little Rock to protest his support of Betsy DeVos , recently confirmed by the senate as the federal Secretary of Education.

