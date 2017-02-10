Carti Ceo Jan Burford Retires

Carti Ceo Jan Burford Retires

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Jan Burford, the president and CEO of CARTI for more than 26 years, retired Friday as the cancer treatment organization works through its financial issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Gwyen 20,821
are you sick of raising a kid alone Fri Guest 1
Democrats are Corrupt Fri Guest 5
News AR law allows men to block wives' abortions Fri Bra utan Gud 2
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Feb 9 sjspark 1
News Migrant teen: Missed mom Feb 9 Dick 5
News AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09) Feb 8 Phart Eight 81
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC