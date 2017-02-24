Capitol Zoning District Commission fa...

Capitol Zoning District Commission fails in House vote

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Needing 75 votes, the appropriation for the Capitol Zoning District Commission got only 52 and failed to pass the Arkansas House morning. It can be considered again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you're not loved by a man Thu couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Thu MAGA2016 1
iP addresses can be traced Thu Longhaul 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Wed Mimi 1,773
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 22 spytheweb 4
church of satan Feb 20 anonymous 5
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC