Campus carry question: What about K-1...

Campus carry question: What about K-12 schools on college campuses?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Here's a question posed in Little Rock about the college campus carry bill that sponsor Rep. Charlie Collins so far has not answered. State law still prohibits weapons on K-12 school campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you're not loved by a man 2 hr couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes 3 hr MAGA2016 1
iP addresses can be traced 10 hr Longhaul 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Wed Mimi 1,773
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Wed spytheweb 4
church of satan Feb 20 anonymous 5
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC