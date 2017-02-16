Campus carry bill amended by Senate to require training
The Senate this morning added an amendment to Rep. Charlie Collins ' campus carry bill that incorporates the effort denied in committee yesterday to require a 16-hour additional training period before university staff members with concealed carry permits may take the weapons on campus. Here's the amendment , backed by Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson.
