Business World Adds IT Consultant to Growing Team
Office technology and IT support company, Business World, has hired a new IT Solutions Consultant. Dan Speck's background in Information Technology Management spans more than three decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Diane Keisler
|6 hr
|Marti
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC