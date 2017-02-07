Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on campaign contribution investigation

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A former state Senator who lost a reelection bid last November was recently sanctioned by the Arkansas Ethics Commission for accepting campaign contributions from businesses and entities not allowed under state law. According to Arkansas Ethics Commission Executive Director Graham Sloan, the Arkansas Ethics Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 20 to fine former Sen. David Burnett, D-Osceola $250 and issue a public letter of caution on the issue.

