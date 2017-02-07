Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on campaign contribution investigation
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A former state Senator who lost a reelection bid last November was recently sanctioned by the Arkansas Ethics Commission for accepting campaign contributions from businesses and entities not allowed under state law. According to Arkansas Ethics Commission Executive Director Graham Sloan, the Arkansas Ethics Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 20 to fine former Sen. David Burnett, D-Osceola $250 and issue a public letter of caution on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|2 hr
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC