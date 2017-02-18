Build smart cars, not wider highways
The galloping advance of technology contributes another point to ponder in the battle against the Arkansas Freeway Department's determination to build ever wider freeways, regardless of the damage they add to already concrete-gulched cities like Little Rock. See the jillion-dollar 30 Crossing project.
