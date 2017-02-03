Bill to ban tanning for minors headed...

Bill to ban tanning for minors headed to state House

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A bill that would ban minors from using a tanning bed cleared a key hurdle this week in the state legislature, setting up a vote in the Arkansas House next week. According to a report from KATV , House Bill 1280 , sponsored by Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, was approved Thursday by the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee after the committee heard from witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr TAAM 20,811
Diane Keisler 6 hr Marti 1
should the strap be brought back to the arkansa... Feb 3 guest 1
Cops at hooters Jan 31 thats funny 3
Don Henley concert Jan 31 Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC