Bill to ban tanning for minors headed to state House

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A bill that would ban minors from using a tanning bed cleared a key hurdle this week in the state legislature, setting up a vote in the Arkansas House next week. According to a report from KATV , House Bill 1280 , sponsored by Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, was approved Thursday by the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee after the committee heard from witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.