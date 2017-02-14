Bill further slashes unemployment benefits, AFL-CIO cries foul
The AFL-CIO is calling attention to legislation to further cuts in unemployment benefits, on top of recent legislation to raise the income tax on unemployment benefits to help pay for an income tax exemption for military retirees. It's a windfall for business, already helped by $110 million in benefit cuts since 2011 to retire a deficit in the unemployment benefits trust fund that accumulated during a recession and high unemployment.
