Bill advances requiring campuses to allow concealed carry
A bill requiring the state's public colleges and universities to allow concealed carried weapons by faculty and staff passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday . House Bill 1249 by Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, has already passed the House and now goes to the full Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|When you're not loved by a man
|Wed
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 13
|mer
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC