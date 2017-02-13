Big Swill update: The committee dinin...

Big Swill update: The committee dining schedule

In reporting earlier on free drinks and eats for the House and Senate this week, I didn't yet have in hand the reports on which legislative committees are in line this week for separate entertainment this week under the loophole created to allow lobbyist fetes when whole committees are invited. The House and Senate don't post these events, which are arranged through the legislative staff and were devised as another way for lobbyists to defy voters who thought they'd outlawed lobbyist wining and dining by a 2014 constitutional amendment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

