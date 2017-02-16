Bid to expand voucher program clears House committee
A bill that would expand the number of private schools eligible to participate in a special-needs education voucher program passed on a voice vote with no dissent in the House Education Committee Thursday. The Succeed Scholarship is a voucher program enacted by the legislature in 2015 that uses public tax dollars to pay for students with special needs to attend private schools.
