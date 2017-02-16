Bid to expand voucher program clears ...

Bid to expand voucher program clears House committee

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill that would expand the number of private schools eligible to participate in a special-needs education voucher program passed on a voice vote with no dissent in the House Education Committee Thursday. The Succeed Scholarship is a voucher program enacted by the legislature in 2015 that uses public tax dollars to pay for students with special needs to attend private schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,836
When you're not loved by a man Wed Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 13 mer 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
are you sick of raising a kid alone Feb 10 Guest 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC