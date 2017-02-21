Arkansas Supreme Court strikes citya s LGBT protections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. >> The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a city's ordinance banning discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, but it stopped short of saying whether a state law aimed at prohibiting such local LGBT protections is constitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you're not loved by a man
|9 hr
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|iP addresses can be traced
|17 hr
|Longhaul
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC