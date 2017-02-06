Arkansas Senate OKs bill forcing Amazon to collect taxes

The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, a plan that's backed by Wal-Mart and lawmakers who say the state is missing out on up to $100 million in tax revenue from the e-commerce giant. The Senate on Monday approved by a 23-9 vote legislation out-of-state companies with no physical presence in the state to collect the tax if they sell more than $100,000 worth of products or make at least 200 transactions.

