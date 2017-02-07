Arkansas Senate OKs bill forcing Amaz...

Arkansas Senate OKs bill forcing Amazon to collect taxes

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, a plan that's backed by Wal-Mart and lawmakers who say the state is missing out on up to $100 million in tax revenue from the e-commerce giant.

