Arkansas breaks from other red states on sanctuary campuses
Children hold signs protesting an anti-sanctuary bill outside the House Education Committee meeting at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The panel rejected an effort to cut off state funding to colleges and universities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|45 min
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|7 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC