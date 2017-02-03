Arkansas bill would force Amazon to collect sales taxes

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, shakes hands with Senate President Jonathan Dismang on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after signing legislation outlining a $50 million tax cut for thousands of low-income residents. A Senate panel endorsed a separate proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to collect state sales taxes, and lawmakers are eyeing the potential revenue from the move to help pay for future income tax cuts.

