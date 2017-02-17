Arkansan gets big car treatment
COMMAND PERFORMANCE: ABC's Good Morning America really, really wants Arkansas native and Little Rock resident Raye Montague to appear on the show tomorrow -- so much so that when the 82-year-old's son David told the show's producers that Montague's health prevents her from flying, they offered to send a chauffeured limo to pick her ... (more)
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|4 hr
|LSSLSM
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
